TOKYO -- SoftBank Group accelerated its pace of asset sales last quarter, highlighting its urgent need to raise cash as it strives to outlast a prolonged "tech winter."

SoftBank's near-$100 billion Vision Fund by early August had sold its entire $7.7 billion stake in U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, according to a company presentation. Also, the second $56 billion Vision Fund by the end of June had sold its entire $1.35 billion stake in Chinese property company Ke Holdings.