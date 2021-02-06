ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
SoftBank aims to raise up to $630m with two new SPACs

Artificial intelligence-related companies to be targets for acquisition

SoftBank Group's investment unit has announced plans to establish two new special purpose acquisition companies and raise up to $630 million..   © Reuters
RYO IGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group's investment unit has announced plans to establish two new special purpose acquisition companies and raise up to $630 million.

In the U.S., SPACs are being increasingly listed for the purpose of acquiring other companies. With high demand from investors, SoftBank will raise additional capital by establishing the two SPACs.

The operating company of SoftBank's Vision Fund will be the founding entity and will target artificial intelligence related companies. SoftBank's first SPAC was listed in the U.S. on Jan. 8, raising $525 million.

A SPAC is a special purpose company that does not have a business at the time of listing. The operator searches for an acquisition target and turns the SPAC into a business company. The acquisition target will then be listed by merging with a SPAC.

By merging with a SPAC, startups and other entities have the advantage of shortening the preparation period for a conventional stock market listing.

