SoftBank announces $4.7bn share buyback

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group announced on Friday a 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion) stock buyback program as it tries to halt its tumbling share price.

SoftBank will buy up to 145 million shares, or 7% of its outstanding shares, it said in a filing shortly after trading began in Tokyo on Friday. SoftBank pared some of its early losses following the announcement, but was still down more than 5% as of 10am Tokyo time amid a broader market sell-off.

The buyback program will start on Monday and last for a year. In addition to using cash on hand, SoftBank said it will consider new funding options to finance the purchase.

SoftBank stock has fallen about 30% in the past month. The sharp decline has widened the "discount" between what CEO Masayoshi Son calls shareholder value, or the value of the shares it owns, such as its more than $100 billion stake in Alibaba Group Holding.

The shareholder value per share was 10,847 yen as of Thursday compared to its stock price of 3,964 yen, according to the company's website.