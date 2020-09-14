SoftBank announces sale of Arm to Nvidia for up to $40bn

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group said on Monday it will sell U.K. chip designer Arm Limited to chipmaker U.S. Nvidia in a cash and stock deal worth up to $40 billion.

The sale of Arm, which SoftBank bought in 2016 for $31 billion, is the latest in a string of major asset sales by the Japanese conglomerate. In a statement, SoftBank said the combination of Arm and Nvidia will create a "computing company that will lead the era of A.I."

"NVIDIA is the perfect partner for Arm," said Masayoshi Son, SoftBank chairman and CEO. "Since acquiring Arm, we have honored our commitments and invested heavily in people, technology and R&D, thereby expanding the business into new areas with high growth potential. Joining forces with a world leader in technology innovation creates new and exciting opportunities for Arm."

The sale of Arm, which is currently owned by SoftBank subsidiary SoftBank Group Capital Limited and the Vision Fund, is expected to complete in 18 months, subject to regulatory approval.

SoftBank will receive $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion paid to Arm at signing, and $21.5 billion in Nvidia stock. Another $5 billion will be paid to SoftBank in cash or stock if certain Arm financial targets are met, while $1.5 in Nvidia shares will be issued to Arm employees.

SoftBank and the Vision Fund will end up with a 6.7% to 8.1% stake in Nvidia.

Arm's Internet-of-Things services group, which includes cloud and software businesses, will be spun off and is not part of the deal, SoftBank said.