SoftBank executive Katsunori Sago to resign in March

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Friday said Katsunori Sago, a corporate officer and its chief strategy officer, will resign on March 31.

Sago joined SoftBank in 2018 from Japan Post and was formerly vice chairman of Goldman Sachs Japan. He was on SoftBank's board of directors and was reappointed as a corporate officer in November, along with other key executives, Marcelo Claure and Rajeev Misra.

The resignation was upon Sago's request, and there are no immediate plans to appoint a successor.

Sago was one of the highest-paid executives in SoftBank, earning 1.1 billion yen ($10.1 million) for the year ended March 2020.

In a news release, SoftBank said Sago has been a "key contributor in planning and implementing [SoftBank's] investment strategy."

"With his diverse experience in finance and investment, Sago-san dedicated himself to a variety of projects by bringing a whole new perspective as [SoftBank] transforms into a strategic investment holding company. As CSO, he played a crucial part in expanding SBG's potential as an investment company," SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said.