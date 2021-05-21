ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
SoftBank

SoftBank executive Ron Fisher to leave board

Tech group to replace 3 directors at June shareholders meeting

Fisher joins two other members who are stepping down from the tech group's board.
WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | North America

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group said on Friday that Ron Fisher, a longtime lieutenant of Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, is stepping down from its board of directors along with Arm CEO Simon Segars and independent director Yuko Kawamoto.

Fisher joined SoftBank in 1995 after running a software company in the U.S., and helped Son expand SoftBank's international M&A activities. He has been a board member since 1997.

SoftBank said Fisher will continue to advise Son and Vision Fund CEO Rajeev Misra as a member of SB Investment Advisers, the subsidiary that oversees SoftBank's Vision Fund.

"Ron has always been the source of wisdom for me, and together we have been striving to accelerate the Information Revolution," Son said in a statement.

Segars is leaving after SoftBank announced in September that it will sell Arm to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia. Kawamoto is leaving because she has been appointed Commissioner of Japan's National Personnel Authority.

Ron Fisher during an annual meeting of Softbank Group in 2019. (Photo by Arisa Moriyama)

Their terms will end on June 23 when SoftBank holds its annual shareholders meeting.

The company has nominated three members as successors: Kentaro Kawabe, co-CEO of SoftBank affiliate Z Holdings; Keiko Erikawa, chairman of Koei Tecmo Holdings; and Kenneth Siegel, managing partner of the Tokyo office of law firm Morrison & Foerster.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more