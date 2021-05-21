SoftBank executive Ron Fisher to leave board

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group said on Friday that Ron Fisher, a longtime lieutenant of Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, is stepping down from its board of directors along with Arm CEO Simon Segars and independent director Yuko Kawamoto.

Fisher joined SoftBank in 1995 after running a software company in the U.S., and helped Son expand SoftBank's international M&A activities. He has been a board member since 1997.

SoftBank said Fisher will continue to advise Son and Vision Fund CEO Rajeev Misra as a member of SB Investment Advisers, the subsidiary that oversees SoftBank's Vision Fund.

"Ron has always been the source of wisdom for me, and together we have been striving to accelerate the Information Revolution," Son said in a statement.

Segars is leaving after SoftBank announced in September that it will sell Arm to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia. Kawamoto is leaving because she has been appointed Commissioner of Japan's National Personnel Authority.

Ron Fisher during an annual meeting of Softbank Group in 2019. (Photo by Arisa Moriyama)

Their terms will end on June 23 when SoftBank holds its annual shareholders meeting.

The company has nominated three members as successors: Kentaro Kawabe, co-CEO of SoftBank affiliate Z Holdings; Keiko Erikawa, chairman of Koei Tecmo Holdings; and Kenneth Siegel, managing partner of the Tokyo office of law firm Morrison & Foerster.