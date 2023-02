LONDON -- The U.K. government is at a crucial stage in its attempt to stop Arm -- a major U.K. semiconductor design company affiliated with Japan's Softbank Group -- from going public elsewhere.

A U.S. market is the most likely landing for Arm's initial public offering, slated for or after April. While the U.K. government is talking up the London Stock Exchange, it is uncertain what the government can do to deliver Arm to the LSE.