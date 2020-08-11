ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On SoftBank

SoftBank earnings set to rebound as pandemic puts Son on defensive

SoftBank says it failed to report $378m in income

SoftBank to maintain stake in Arm after partial sale

SoftBank enters talks to sell Arm to Nvidia

SoftBank

SoftBank posts $11.8bn net profit in first quarter

Sale of T-Mobile stake helps Japanese conglomerate rebound from record loss

SoftBank founder and chairman Masayoshi Son has become more defensive in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)
WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.25 trillion yen ($11.8 billion) in the April-June quarter thanks to the merger and sale of its stake in U.S. mobile carrier Sprint, marking a return to profit after suffering its worst ever loss in the previous quarter.

Better performance at SoftBank's near $100 billion Vision Fund also helped reverse the losses. The fund segment posted an investment gain of 296 billion yen, thanks to mostly unrealized gains in the value of its 86 portfolio companies. These include U.S. ride-sharing company Uber Technologies and biotech firm Vir Biotechnology.

SoftBank founder and chairman Masayoshi Son has shifted to a defensive strategy amid looming uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the company announced plans to sell $41 billion worth of assets over the next year. In June Son said it had already realized about 80% of the target by selling shares in T-Mobile and its Japanese mobile arm SoftBank Corp, as well as from using its stake in Alibaba Group Holding. SoftBank has used some of the proceeds to buy back its own shares.

SoftBank posted a 736 billion yen profit from merging Sprint with T-Mobile in April, as well as a 421 billion yen profit from a subsequent deal to sell some of its shares in T-Mobile.

Read Next

Latest On SoftBank

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close