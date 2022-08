TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Monday posted a record loss for the second straight quarter, as market turmoil continued to spread across its portfolio of technology stocks.

The Japanese investment group reported a net loss of 3.16 trillion yen ($23.4 billion) in the April to June quarter, compared with 762 billion yen in net profit for the same period a year ago. The losses were steeper than the previous quarter's 2.1 trillion yen.