SoftBank posts record $46bn annual profit as investments surge

Japanese conglomerate gets boost from Coupang IPO in Q4

SoftBank Group founder and chairman Masayoshi Son speaks during a news conference in Tokyo in February. (File photo by SoftBank Group)
WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Wednesday reported a record annual net profit of 4.99 trillion yen ($45.8 billion) after a big investment gain in the fiscal fourth quarter, mainly thanks to the blockbuster listing of South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang.

The results mark a stunning reversal from the group's annual loss of 961.5 billion yen for the year to March 2020 -- its worst ever. Nikkei reported earlier on Wednesday on SoftBank's full-year figures, which make the group the world's third most profitable after Apple and Saudi Aramco, based on recent annual results.

For the fourth quarter SoftBank reported a 1.9 trillion yen ($17.8 billion) net profit, again a big reversal from the 1.44 trillion yen quarterly loss in the same period a year ago. The investment gains at SoftBank's Vision Fund helped offset derivatives losses at the tech group's stock trading unit, SB Northstar.

SoftBank books unrealized gains and losses -- shares it owns but has not yet cashed out -- in quarterly earnings, causing heavy swings in the figures when the value of certain investments changes dramatically.

As a sign of further turbulence, SoftBank's stock price fell more than 3% on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement after shares in Alibaba Group Holding and Coupang fell on U.S. exchanges. Both companies, where Softbank is a big investor, are scheduled to report earnings on Thursday.

SoftBank also said that it has almost completed its 2.5 trillion yen share buyback program.

It has purchased 240.7 billion yen worth of its own shares since April, the company said, bringing the total to 982.9 billion yen of its 1 trillion yen limit. That comes on top of 1.5 trillion yen in buybacks it has completed since March 2020.

The biggest profit contributor for SoftBank in the January-March quarter was the investment gain from Coupang, which went public in March. The Vision Fund's stake in Coupang was worth about $28 billion at the end of March, more than ten times the money that the fund had invested.

The gains were in contrast from the previous year, which was driven by declines in Vision Fund portfolio companies due to a market selloff during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The blockbuster listing of U.S. food delivery app DoorDash, as well as the recovery in shares of ride hailing company Uber Technologies, helped boost Softbank's profits in previous quarters of the past 12 months.

