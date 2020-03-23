SoftBank puts $41 bn of assets up for sale as it tries to cut debt

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group plans to sell or cash in up to 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) in assets to buy back shares and reduce debt, in a sign that CEO Masayoshi Son is scaling back his aggressive investment strategy amid concerns over the group's financial health as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

"This program will be the largest share buyback and will result in the largest increase in cash balance in the history of SBG," Son said in a news release on Monday.

The plan includes buying back up to 2 trillion yen of shares. Combined with its recently announced 500 billion yen buyback, SoftBank said it is repurchasing 45% of its own stock, which it will retire. SoftBank's shares jumped nearly 20% after the announcement.

The company said it expected the plan -- which it said would be unrolled over the next four quarters -- would lead to "significant debt reductions, including bond buybacks, will further strengthen its balance sheet and enhance its credit rating."

SoftBank said it has more than 27 trillion yen of assets, including a major stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding. SoftBank declined to comment on which assets it will sell or monetize.

SoftBank "believes its shares are substantially undervalued and as of the end of last week traded at a 73 percent discount to their intrinsic value, the largest discount in the Company's history," it said on Monday.

SoftBank's announcement followed criticism from two board members at WeWork, who pushed back against SoftBank's suggestion that it can back off from plans to buy up to $3 billion of stock in the U.S. coworking space company from shareholders.

"Not only is SoftBank obligated to consummate the tender offer as detailed by the Master Transaction Agreement, but its excuses for not trying to close are inappropriate and dishonest," Bruce Dunlevie and Lew Frankfort said in a statement issued on Sunday. The two independent WeWork directors constitute a special committee of the WeWork board.

"Further, SoftBank has made numerous assurances to employees, and reneging on the agreement would be completely unethical, especially given the current environment," they said.

The committee said it "remains committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure that the tender offer which SoftBank has promised to our employees and shareholders is completed."

Softbank told shareholders last week that a $3 billion tender offer may not go ahead if the conditions for the offer were not met, according to a person familiar with the matter. The notice said regulators, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice, are probing WeWork's business.

The tender includes a $970 million purchase of shares from WeWork founder Adam Neumann.

To keep WeWork afloat after it failed to go public last year, SoftBank in October announced a $9.5 billion bailout package, which includes the tender offer as well as other equity and debt financing. Even though the deal would bring SoftBank's ownership in WeWork to 80%, SoftBank has insisted that WeWork will not become a subsidiary because it does not hold a majority of voting rights. That condition may now be paving the way for a boardroom clash.