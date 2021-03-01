SoftBank races to create 'super app' after Line merger

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group is racing to create a "super app" in Japan after a delayed merger between its affiliate Z Holdings and popular messaging app Line.

The merger, which closed on Monday, creates a tech giant with more than 100 million users across messaging, online advertising and financial services. The original target of October 2020 was pushed back due to pandemic-related delays in the regulatory approval process.

Under the new structure, SoftBank unit SoftBank Corp. and South Korea's Naver each own 50% of Line -- now renamed A Holdings -- which in turn owns 65.3% of Z Holdings. Z Holdings will remain listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and will own Line and Yahoo Japan, which runs a popular news site in Japan. It had a market capitalization of 5.06 trillion yen ($47.5 billion) as of Monday morning.

Observers are watching how the merged entity will streamline overlapping services such as online news and entertainment, as well as integrate financial services offered by SoftBank Group subsidiary PayPay, which runs a fast-growing mobile payment app in Japan.

"How quickly they can create a sense of unity within the different brands will be key," said Kazunori Ito, an analyst at Morningstar. "Building a more complete ecosystem by adding services like finance and shopping will enable [Z Holdings] to better generate revenue from each user."

Successful integration will pose a threat to U.S. tech giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook in Japan, as well as local e-commerce juggernaut Rakuten. For SoftBank, it is also key to creating another cash cow in Japan.

SoftBank's telecommunications business in Japan has been a stable profit generator for years, but the industry is facing a fresh wave of price cuts due to pressure from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration. Rakuten has also joined the competition by launching its own mobile network last year.

"Speed is key, since the delayed approval process gave Rakuten time to develop its mobile business," Ito said.

The merger will also give Z Holdings a chance to tap into three overseas Asian markets where Line remains popular: Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia. Due to a licensing agreement, Z Holdings was able to use the Yahoo brand only within Japan, in general.