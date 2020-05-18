SoftBank reports $13.3bn quarterly loss

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group has reported a 1.43 trillion yen ($13.3 billion) net quarterly loss after big bets placed on real estate and ride-sharing misfired during the coronavirus pandemic.

A fall in the value of a swath of investments caused a 1.1 trillion yen segment loss for SoftBank's Vision Fund, its $100bn fund backed by outside investors.

The Japanese tech conglomerate also said on Monday that it booked a 537 billion yen loss on a separate vehicle that invests in WeWork, the U.S. shared working space company, in the January-March quarter.

The coronavirus pandemic has added to the problems facing SoftBank and its CEO, Masayoshi Son, over some of its investments such as WeWork, which failed to complete an IPO last year.

The Vision fund's real estate investments -- including U.S. companies OpenDoor labs and Compass as well as WeWork -- and its transportation and logistics investments, which include ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies, Didi Chuxing and Grab, were hit particularly hard.

The fair value of the two segments fell by $3.3 billion and $2.8 billion from December, respectively, according to filings.

WeWork was valued at $2.9 billion at end of March, SoftBank said, compared with $7.3 billion in December and $47 billion at its peak before its aborted IPO. SoftBank said the sharp decline in WeWork's valuation reflected a lower multiple used to calculate its terminal value, as well as a higher discount rate on its unsecured notes, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Softbank is embroiled in a legal fight with WeWork directors after it said this year that it would no longer go ahead with parts of a proposed bailout for the company.

SoftBank on Monday reported its largest ever annual net loss as a public company -- 961 billion yen for the year ended in March. The company earlier said it would book a loss of around 900 billion yen.

Son, also the chairman and founder of the company, has pledged to shore up its balance sheet with asset sales and buy back shares to try to restore investor confidence.

Earlier on Monday the company unveiled a proposed boardroom reshuffle. Jack Ma, the Alibaba Group Holding co-founder, is to leave its board after 13 years. Softbank also named three new directors, two of whom are independent, amid calls from an activist investor to boost shareholder returns and strengthen corporate governance.

Investors in SoftBank are waiting to see what the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic will mean for the Vision Fund's ability to carry out more IPOs or asset sales. The fund pays a fixed 7% distribution to outside investors every year, adding to pressure on SoftBank to generate cash from successful exits from the investments.