ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
SoftBank

SoftBank reviews $3bn tender offer for WeWork shares

Tech conglomerate moves to cut exposure as stock slides to more than 3-year low

YUMIKO OSHIMA and WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writers
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son appears to be scrambling to trim his conglomerate's exposure to the global stock market turmoil. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)

NEW YORK/TOKYO -- SoftBank Group is reviewing its plan to buy $3 billion worth of shares from existing shareholders of U.S. office sharing company WeWork, signaling the Japanese conglomerate's intention to cut back on its exposure amid a global stock market sell-off.

SoftBank told shareholders on Tuesday it was possible that the tender offer may not go ahead if the conditions for the offer were not met, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The notice says regulators, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice, are probing WeWork's business. The tender includes a $970 million purchase from WeWork founder Adam Newman.

The person familiar with the matter said SoftBank is still fully supportive of WeWork and that it has secured the necessary funding. After WeWork pulled the plug on its initial public offering last year, SoftBank announced $5 billion in financial support measures through syndicated loans and bonds, as well as moving forward on a $1.5 billion payment obligation.

News of the review comes as the global turmoil in stock markets is putting pressure on SoftBank's investments, including some of the 88 companies backed by its near $100 billion Vision Fund. WeWork has temporarily closed some of its offices around the world and is refraining from holding events for tenants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SoftBank's stock price fell more than 10% in early morning trading on Wednesday, temporarily hitting its lowest level since November 2016.

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday cut SoftBank's credit rating outlook from "stable" to "negative," citing its recently announced share buyback and falling stock prices as a risk to the Japanese technology conglomerate's financial health.

Canceling the tender offer for WeWork shares may be "one factor that eases pressure for a downgrade," SMBC Nikko Securities said in a note on Wednesday.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media