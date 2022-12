TOKYO -- SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son now controls more than a third of the Japanese technology investment giant, recent disclosures show, after a spate of stock buybacks shrank the number of shares trading on the market.

At the end of November, Son held 34% of SoftBank Group's outstanding shares either directly or through entities linked to him, up from 32% in September, according to filings made by the company and Son to Tokyo's Kanto Local Finance Bureau.