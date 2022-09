TOKYO/SEOUL -- SoftBank Group is racing to boost the valuation of British chip design unit Arm before taking it public, with SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son himself reaching out to Samsung Electronics to explore a potential tie-up.

Technology stocks have suffered globally in recent months, dealing a blow to SoftBank's plans to list Arm in 2022. Son had previously said he was thinking about what to do with Arm "almost every day" and was "extremely motivated."