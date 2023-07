TOKYO -- SoftBank Group CEO and Chairman Masayoshi Son received more in dividends from his company than any other official at a Japanese business for the fiscal year ended March, calculations by Nikkei show.

Son held 426.66 million shares in SoftBank Group as of the end of March, the technology investor's annual securities report shows. His holdings, despite shrinking by over 30 million shares from a year earlier, still account for around 30% of outstanding shares, excluding treasury stock.