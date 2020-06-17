ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On SoftBank

SoftBank invests in Credit Suisse funds that finance its technology bets

Goldman wins in SoftBank's $2.9bn trade-from-home sale

SoftBank unveils $100m fund for American entrepreneurs of color

CEO of SoftBank Vision Fund doubles his pay

SoftBank

SoftBank seeks to sell T-Mobile stake, paving exit from US telecoms

With focus on Vision Fund, full divestment would bring asset sale to $41bn target

SoftBank owns a 24% stake in T-Mobile, following the merger with group subsidiary Sprint.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group has begun preparations to unload the bulk of its stake in U.S. mobile carrier T-Mobile as part of the Japanese tech conglomerate's 4.5 trillion yen ($41.9 billion) asset sale plan to fund share buybacks and debt reduction.

SoftBank owns about 300 million T-Mobile shares, or 24%, with a market value of around $31 billion based on Monday's closing price. The group is looking to raise $20 billion from the sale, U.S. news outlets report.

T-Mobile became an equity-method affiliate of SoftBank in April, after merging with then-group subsidiary Sprint.

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son previously referred to U.S. telecommunications as "indispensable infrastructure." But with the group now focusing on its $100 billion Vision Fund, which has sustained heavy losses, T-Mobile no longer is considered a core business but rather another investment target. SoftBank is weighing several exit strategies, including a gradual divestment.

The Japanese group already announced plans for raising 1.5 trillion yen, including by tapping its stake in Chinese e-commerce king Alibaba Group Holding and selling shares in mobile unit SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Group would reach the target of 4.5 trillion yen if it succeeds in selling its entire T-Mobile stake.

But the stake is subject to a lock-up agreement that prohibits SoftBank Group from selling T-Mobile shares for one year. It will negotiate with Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile's leading shareholder, to try to lift the provision so it can cash out sooner.

Read Next

Latest On SoftBank

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close