ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On SoftBank

Arm scraps transfer of Internet of Things units to SoftBank

SoftBank pours billions into Big Tech, amasses $1.2bn in Amazon

SoftBank revives $1.1bn financing commitment to WeWork

SoftBank posts $11.8bn net profit in first quarter

SoftBank

SoftBank sells US software provider OSIsoft in $5bn deal

Sale to UK Group is latest in Masayoshi Son-led tech group's defensive shift

Masayoshi Son's SoftBank has completed 95% of its $41 billion asset monetization program, it recently said. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)
WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group's Vision Fund is selling its 44.7% stake in U.S. software provider OSIsoft to U.K. industrial software company Aveva Group in a deal that values OSIsoft at $5 billion.

The deal, announced by Aveva on Tuesday, is the latest in a string of asset sales by SoftBank as it looks to boost share buybacks and clean up its balance sheet.

SoftBank recently said it had completed 95% of a 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) asset monetization program, announced in March, by using some of its key investments, like China's Alibaba Group Holding. It has also begun investing in large, publicly listed tech stocks like Amazon, rather than place large bets on privately held startups.

OSIsoft develops and sells software that manages industrial data. Aveva, which also sells industrial software, said the acquisition will allow it to combine product offerings.

Aveva said the acquisition is expected to close at the end of this year.

SoftBank's near $100 billion Vision Fund invested in OSIsoft in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. No acquisition price was disclosed.

In line with SoftBank's defensive strategy, the Vision Fund recently sold some of its holdings in publicly listed companies such as Slack Technologies and Ping An Good Doctor, and repaid a chunk of its debt.

Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. on Tuesday separately said it will sell its 5% stake in OSIsoft for $250 million. The remaining shares are held by an entity tied to OSIsoft's founder.

Read Next

Latest On SoftBank

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close