SoftBank sells US software provider OSIsoft in $5bn deal

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group's Vision Fund is selling its 44.7% stake in U.S. software provider OSIsoft to U.K. industrial software company Aveva Group in a deal that values OSIsoft at $5 billion.

The deal, announced by Aveva on Tuesday, is the latest in a string of asset sales by SoftBank as it looks to boost share buybacks and clean up its balance sheet.

SoftBank recently said it had completed 95% of a 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) asset monetization program, announced in March, by using some of its key investments, like China's Alibaba Group Holding. It has also begun investing in large, publicly listed tech stocks like Amazon, rather than place large bets on privately held startups.

OSIsoft develops and sells software that manages industrial data. Aveva, which also sells industrial software, said the acquisition will allow it to combine product offerings.

Aveva said the acquisition is expected to close at the end of this year.

SoftBank's near $100 billion Vision Fund invested in OSIsoft in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. No acquisition price was disclosed.

In line with SoftBank's defensive strategy, the Vision Fund recently sold some of its holdings in publicly listed companies such as Slack Technologies and Ping An Good Doctor, and repaid a chunk of its debt.

Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. on Tuesday separately said it will sell its 5% stake in OSIsoft for $250 million. The remaining shares are held by an entity tied to OSIsoft's founder.