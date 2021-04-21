ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
SoftBank set for record $41.7bn net profit in fiscal 2020

Vision Fund rebound lifts tech player to best-ever result for Japanese company

Masayoshi Son speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Feb. 8. (Photo courtesy of SoftBank Group)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group is set to report a net profit of about 4.5 trillion yen ($41.7 billion) for the fiscal year that ended March 31. That would be the highest net profit ever for a Japanese company and a complete reversal of the previous year's results, when the company posted its largest-ever net loss.

The group's investment fund, the Vision Fund, rebounded strongly after several of its investment targets went public, supported by the global stock rally.

Previously, Toyota Motor's 2.5 trillion yen net profit for the fiscal year that ended March 2018 was the record for a Japanese company. SoftBank shattered that record in the first half of fiscal 2020, when it reached the 4 trillion yen mark. The company's investment fund performed poorly in the fiscal year that ended March 2020, resulting in a full-year net loss of 961.5 billion yen for the group.

The fund turned things around last year, helped in part by the market recovery, becoming the driver of the group's profit. Several investment targets successfully went public, including South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang. As a result, SoftBank generated unrealized profits of several trillion yen, greatly boosting its final profit figure. The previous fiscal year the Vision Fund recorded a loss of about 1.8 trillion yen.

In addition, telecom subsidiary SoftBank Corp. also seemed to perform well.

