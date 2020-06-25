ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

SoftBank shareholdings regain pre-coronavirus values, CEO Son says

Founder and chairman says group's $9bn annual loss was "not a big problem"

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks during an annual general meeting on June 25 in Tokyo.
WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group's investments have bounced back and surpassed their pre-coronavirus values, chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son on Thursday said as he shrugged off concerns over the technology conglomerate following a historic loss.

"The value of the shares we own has recovered to 30 trillion yen ($280 billion)," as of June 24, two trillion yen higher than at the end of March, Son said during a live-streamed annual shareholder meeting.

A presentation slide showed a rise in the value of its stakes in U.S. carrier T-Mobile and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. SoftBank has recently agreed to sell some of these shares as part of a $41 billion asset sale program.

"During the recovery process, SoftBank's stock price halved. I think the market over-shot to the downside," Son continued. "I think it overreacted."

SoftBank reported a net loss of 961 billion yen for the year ended March, due to large investment losses at its Vision Fund, its $100bn vehicle to invest in tech companies, and other holdings such as WeWork.

But Son stressed that he emphasized the value of its investments over profit and loss as SoftBank is a "strategic investment holdings company".

"Operating loss, net loss...for me, they are not a big problem," Son said. Son owns about 27% of SoftBank, including shares held indirectly.

Last month Son told investors the company was struggling in a "coronavirus valley" as he acknowledged that some of its investments would not pay off.

Son said on Thursday that SoftBank had made 80% progress on its $41 billion asset sale program in three months. It has also sold a portion of its holding in its own Japanese mobile business.

