SoftBank shares jump on activist stake

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group shares jumped on Friday after reports emerged that U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management has amassed a stake in the Japanese technology conglomerate.

SoftBank's Tokyo-listed stock price opened 8% higher at 5,107 yen ($46.50), its highest level in six months, before paring some gains in early trading.

Elliott has acquired a more than $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank, Nikkei reported on Friday, representing around 3% of SoftBank's market value. The investor is pushing the Japanese group to make better investment decisions and strengthen corporate governance, Nikkei added.

"Elliott's substantial investment in SoftBank Group reflects its strong conviction that the market significantly undervalues SoftBank's portfolio of assets," an Elliott spokesperson told Nikkei.

"[Elliott] injected a fairly large amount of money, and the market is following its move," said Tatsunori Kawai, a strategist at Kabu.com Securities.

According to sources, top executives at Elliott met with Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto and Executive Vice President Rajeev Misra, who oversees the Vision Fund, to convey their concerns.

"Elliott's substantial investment in SoftBank Group reflects its strong conviction that the market significantly undervalues SoftBank's portfolio of assets," an Elliott spokesperson told Nikkei. "Elliott has engaged privately with SoftBank's leadership and is working constructively on solutions to help SoftBank materially and sustainably reduce its discount to intrinsic value."