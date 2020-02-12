SoftBank swings to $500m profit in Q3

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Wednesday reported a net profit of55 billion yen ($500 million) in the October to December quarter, compared with a 700 billion yen loss in the previous three months, thanks to smaller losses from its Vision Fund investment business and earnings growth at its Japanese mobile communications unit.

SoftBank also booked a 331 billion yen profit related to the Hong Kong listing of Alibaba Group Holding.

Still, its profit fell more than 90% versus the same period a year ago, highlighting the mixed performance of the Vision Fund's investments.

The results were worse than consensus estimates. Analysts had expected SoftBank to see a net profit of 122 billion yen, according to FactSet.

The Vision Fund, which reports income based on changes in the value of its investments, posted a 156 billion yen operating loss.

The fund's performance was better than the 970 billion yen loss in the previous quarter, when it took a significant hit from a write-down in a major investment: U.S. coworking company WeWork. However, the performance from the Vision Fund was worse than the previous year, when SoftBank enjoyed rising valuations from ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies, Indian hotel startup Oyo and WeWork, among others.

Meanwhile, SoftBank's Japanese telecom unit posted a steady rise in profit after a subsidiary bought local online fashion retailer Zozo. But SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is betting the company's future on the Vision Fund, and sold off some of its telecom investments.

Concerns over the Vision Fund have dented SoftBank's stock price, and Son is facing pressure to make changes. U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management has reportedly amassed a $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank and is pushing for more share buybacks.

SoftBank's shares rallied ahead of Wednesday's announcement, after a judge ruled in favor of a merger between its U.S. telecom carrier, Sprint, and T-Mobile. They closed 12% higher at 5,763 yen per share.