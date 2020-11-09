SoftBank swings to $6bn quarterly profit

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Monday reported a net profit of 627 billion yen ($6 billion) for the July-September quarter, after rising valuations for the Japanese group's tech portfolio.

The result marks a recovery from a 700 billion yen loss in the same period last year, when SoftBank suffered from a sharp decline in the valuation of U.S. shared office provider WeWork.

Both investments made directly from SoftBank and those in its Vision Fund posted gains in the fiscal second quarter, according to its financial statement. The coronavirus pandemic has fueled a rally in tech stocks.

SoftBank recently began investing billions of dollars in large, publicly listed tech companies via a separate subsidiary -- revealing ownership of stakes in groups including Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Netflix.

The group, led by Masayoshi Son, has overhauled some of its approach this year, rasing about $50 billion since April by cashing on some of its assets to ease investor concerns about its balance sheet.

The profits for the quarter were partly offset by derivatives losses tied to its stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding. SoftBank signed "prepaid forward contracts" in which it received cash from investors upfront in exchange for handing over shares in Alibaba in a few years' time. As part of the arrangement, SoftBank uses derivatives to hedge the risk of fluctuations in Alibaba's stock price.