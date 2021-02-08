SoftBank to receive $4bn dividend from UK subsidiary

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group on Monday said it will receive a $4 billion dividend from its U.K. subsidiary, SoftBank Group Capital Limited.

A spokesperson said the transaction is part of the group's cash-management policy.

SGCL is a holding company that manages some of SoftBank's overseas investments. It is a separate entity from the more high-profile Vision Fund, which is backed by the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

SGCL sold some of its holdings over the past year, such as shares in U.S. telecommunications company T-Mobile and U.S. robot maker Boston Dynamics. It also owns shares in Arm, the U.K. chip designer that SoftBank plans to sell to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia. The sale is under regulatory review.

Some analysts have expressed concern over SoftBank's ability to generate cash after it sold a chunk of its shares in Japanese telecoms unit SoftBank Corp, which was the group's cash cow. The dividend payout from SGCL is an indicator that its investment business has also generated significant profits for the group.

SoftBank's Tokyo-listed shares traded higher on Monday morning ahead of its third-quarter earnings announcement.

SoftBank said it will book the dividend as operating revenue on its nonconsolidated financial statement for the fiscal year ending March 2021. The dividend will have no impact on the parent company's consolidated financial results because it is from a group subsidiary, it added.