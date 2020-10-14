ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
SoftBank

SoftBank to start truck management service with Nippon Express

Cloud-based application targets SMEs to combat rising logistics costs

The cloud-based application will lower entry costs for users, as it does not require a major capital investment in computer systems.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank has teamed with logistics company Nippon Express on a truck-fleet management service for small freight operators, Nikkei has learned.

The service features a real-time tracking system that shows truck status and location.

Designed as a cloud application, the service eliminates the need for dedicated computer systems, allowing users to locate open vehicles and improve the efficiency of deliveries.

The service is seen as helping Japan as it deals with a chronic driver shortage. Fleet expansion is beyond the reach of most small and midsize domestic operators, which have also been hit with rising wages.

The service will be offered by MeeTruck, a joint venture owned 51% by SoftBank and 49% by Nippon Express. It is scheduled to start on Thursday and costs 15,000 yen ($142) monthly. For this, users can track truck destinations, cargo and expected delivery times.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close