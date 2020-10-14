SoftBank to start truck management service with Nippon Express

TOKYO -- SoftBank has teamed with logistics company Nippon Express on a truck-fleet management service for small freight operators, Nikkei has learned.

The service features a real-time tracking system that shows truck status and location.

Designed as a cloud application, the service eliminates the need for dedicated computer systems, allowing users to locate open vehicles and improve the efficiency of deliveries.

The service is seen as helping Japan as it deals with a chronic driver shortage. Fleet expansion is beyond the reach of most small and midsize domestic operators, which have also been hit with rising wages.

The service will be offered by MeeTruck, a joint venture owned 51% by SoftBank and 49% by Nippon Express. It is scheduled to start on Thursday and costs 15,000 yen ($142) monthly. For this, users can track truck destinations, cargo and expected delivery times.