U.K. dials up charm offensive to keep Arm listing in London

LONDON -- The U.K. is making a full-court press to ensure that valuable British chip designer Arm goes public in London, looking to avoid the reputational damage that would result from losing a company seen as one of the nation's crown jewels to New York.

British economic officials have been mobilized since April in a push to persuade parent SoftBank Group to float Arm on the London Stock Exchange. Arm, whose chip designs are found in roughly 90% of smartphones worldwide, is seen as key to the U.K. tech sector's growth.

"We hope Arm will continue to build its business here, drawing on the U.K.'s unrivaled mix of skills and capital," a government spokesperson told Nikkei.

The spokesperson did not comment directly on those efforts, but said the government is "committed to making the U.K. the most attractive place for innovative businesses to grow and raise capital."

In a twist, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined the charm offensive. The British leader surprised SoftBank executives by sending a letter.

The Financial Times and other outlets report that British officials are apparently encouraging domestic investors to buy Arm shares once the company goes public, touting the advantages of a float in London.

The U.K. is keen to keep the backbone of future technological innovations within its own market, but SoftBank is leaning toward Wall Street as the location of Arm's initial public offering.

"Nasdaq, which plays a key role in the high-tech sector, might be most suitable," SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said when presenting earnings in February.

The Japanese parent's decision on where to list Arm may come this summer. During another earnings call in May, Son hinted that the chip designer could go public by the end of the year.

"Arm's business performance is going well, and we should be ready for Arm's IPO at any time," he said.

The U.K. looks to become a tech hub as it seeks a path to economic growth after leaving the European Union. British financial officials relaxed the London Stock Exchange's "free float" requirement regarding the proportion of freely tradable shares in a bid to attract more companies. The effort paid off last year when Wise, the British international money transfer startup, listed in London.

When SoftBank agreed to sell Arm to U.S. tech company Nvidia in 2020, a deal that was ultimately doomed, Arm was worth about $40 billion. Such a valuation would make the chip designer one of the biggest listings in the London Stock Exchange's history.

But losing Arm to Nasdaq could ignite political sparks in Britain. SoftBank bought Arm in 2016 for 24 billion pounds ($29.6 billion in today's money) when Prime Minister Theresa May was in power. Her government drew criticism for failing to stop a Japanese company from taking over the crown jewel.

Since then, Arm has become indispensable to growth industries such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The company is increasingly important on the economic security front. Some in the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party are calling for the state to invest in the chip designer.

SoftBank Group "has not made any decision on where to list [Arm] and is considering various possibilities," according to the company's public relations department.

But SoftBank's portfolio soured in the recently ended quarter, and Arm is one of the group's most valuable assets. An Arm listing could restore the Japanese company's earnings, along with drawing additional funds.

Nasdaq is more likely to bring a higher valuation, given the size of the market and the number of investors. But SoftBank risks fraying its relationship with the British government if it chooses the U.S. over Johnson's overtures.

Much of the British public thinks exiting the EU was the wrong choice, due to disruptions in logistics and other factors. If Arm lists across the Atlantic, it might leave the impression that the London Stock Exchange has seen better days.