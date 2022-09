TOKYO -- A vast majority of major Japanese venture capital firms predict fundraising challenges in the near term, a Nikkei survey shows, due to a slowing market for initial public offerings.

Nikkei asked VC firms how difficult it would be to solicit capital to investment funds over the next one to two years compared with 2021. Out of 44 respondents, 29 companies, or 66%, said raising funds will become "more difficult" in that stretch.