ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Startups

ASEAN startup fundraising slumped in 2022 but still up from 2019

Investors turn to early-stage deals amid dimmer IPO prospects for tech ventures

Singapore-based Coda Payments was among the handful of new Southeast Asian unicorns last year, and Lazada ranked first in the region in overall deal value. (Source photos by screenshot from Coda Payments' website and Reuters) 
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Southeast Asian startup fundraising slowed in 2022 with deal value contracting by about a third from a year earlier as worsening economic conditions dampened both the prospects and valuations of young tech companies seeking growth capital.

The weak result comes after an investing frenzy in 2021 when total deal value soared to a record $25.75 billion. That year some of the region's biggest startups like Singapore's Grab went public before aggressive rate hikes brought a deep sell-off and market correction for loss-making tech companies.

Read Next

Latest On Startups

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close