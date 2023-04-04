ASEAN startups face talent crunch despite tech layoffs: study

SINGAPORE -- Southeast Asian startups are facing a shortage of tech talent despite recent mass layoffs by large tech companies as traditional businesses increase hiring, according to a study released Tuesday, and also are less able to offer competitive pay.

About 86% of founders said they will expand their head count this year, with engineers and data scientists remaining high in demand, earning on average 38% more than nontech roles like sales and marketing, according to Singapore-based staffing platform Glints.