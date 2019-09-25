Alibaba unveils new app for college students

BEIJING -- Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba has quietly launched a social network app called Real Ruwo, which is targeted at university students and currently only available to a small group of people via an invitation code, Chinese media outlet LatePost reported on Tuesday.

With the slogan "Real Life, Real You", Alibaba's new app allows university students to chat with each other by sending text messages, photos and videos, among other functions, by collecting its users' facial and location information. It is available on marketplaces including the app store embedded in Xiaomi's smartphones, KrASIA learned on Tuesday.

According to LatePost, Real Ruwo seeks to fill the void left by Renren, the once popular Chinese alternative to social network Facebook that later lost its appeal amid the rise of social media platforms such as Weibo and Tencent's WeChat.

Real Ruwo has been developed by Alibaba's Dingtalk team, which was formerly tasked with developing Laiwang, a social messaging app released after WeChat with similar functionalities. Laiwang was finally pushed out of the market by WeChat despite Alibaba's executives, including founder Jack Ma, all having advocated for it by allocating a 1 billion yuan ($140 million) promotional budget.

Although Laiwang failed, it did leave behind a corporate structure and foundation from which Dingtalk, a communication and collaboration platform, emerged.

Dingtalk's CEO Chen Hang revealed on a forum that 200 million users from more than 10 million companies were using this tool by the end of June this year, since it went online in January 2015, 36Kr reported in August. This represents a much larger user base compared with rival Tencent's WeChat Work, the enterprise version of its communication platform.

Other e-commerce players are also stepping into this area. JD.com, through its fintech arm JD Digits (formerly known as JD Finance), is testing a social app called Liwowo, KrASIA reported earlier this month.

KrASIA is a digital media company focused on technology-driven businesses and trends across the Asia-Pacific region. It is part of 36Kr, a tech news portal based in Beijing. Nikkei announced a partnership with 36Kr on May 22, 2019.