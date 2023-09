HANGZHOU, China -- The 19th Asian Games will kick off in Hangzhou on Saturday, showcasing China's engagement with the region through sports while demonstrating the latest technology from local entrepreneurs.

The once-every-four-year event, which will be held in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou until Oct. 8, won sponsorship from more than 170 leading Chinese and international brands including Alibaba Group Holding, Canon, Geely Auto, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.