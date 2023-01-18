ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Startups

Asian startups under pressure to cut costs after funding drops

India's Byju's shows how founders face tough choices to ensure profitability

Indian startup Byju's advertises at a World Cup match in 2022.   © USA TODAY
KEN KOYANAGI, Nikkei senior staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Last year was one of upheaval for startups around the world as their fundraising plunged from the record highs seen in 2021. Asia, where digital economies are still young and fast-growing, was no exception.

Fundraising through new-stock issuances by Southeast Asian startups held steady in the first half of 2022 but declined more than 30% on the year in the July-September quarter, DealStreetAsia reports. In India, startups raised a total of $26.3 billion in 2022, down nearly 40% from the previous year, according to Indian data company Tracxn.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close