Chinese cartographer locates 500 corporate clients with 3D tech

BEIJING -- The interiors of department stores, office towers and other complex buildings present particular challenges to cartographers, at least those working with ordinary two-dimensional maps. But three-dimensional maps with advanced geographical information systems and big data technology are coming to the rescue.

While 3D maps of towns are produced by major internet companies in China, smaller companies are more active in 3D mapping the insides of buildings for specific industries. Among them, FengMap, a Beijing-based 3D cartographer, is using its technology to build representations of factories and commercial facilities. It has filled about 2,000 orders from more than 500 companies.

FengMap, established in 2014, says its proprietary technology for visualizing indoor and outdoor spaces allows it to make recommendations for managing facilities more efficiently and for deploying "internet of things" solutions.

For most corporate clients, FengMap provides a cloud platform for visualizing maps and builds information systems that deal with each scene.

The company has a dedicated team that produces indoor and outdoor 3D maps. It also provides map developers with a dedicated engine, allowing them to more easily build map applications in each operating system environment.

FengMap starts with computer-aided design data provided by the client, said Fu Qiang, FengMap's founder.

The company also provides a map editor function for updating completed 3D maps, which enables clients to amend their maps regardless of their technical skill or knowledge. Changes are immediately reflected.

FengMap also provides customized products for large clients.

For clients with commercial facilities, the company builds indoor data models based on computer-aided design data and forms spatial data models by incorporating each store's operational details. This allows a store's employees to share and visualize information, such as shopping guidance, store management and business conditions.

FengMap serves major companies like Wanda Group, Longfor, Hopson and Shenzhen Galaxy Commercial Property.

For industries, FengMap merges its visualization technology with the internet of things, allowing clients to use a position-confirming function to know what's happening in its facilities and vehicles and with its workers in factories. Clients can monitor operations, manage energy consumption and produce data statistics. The company's current clients include Aluminum Corp. of China factories, the State Power Investment Corp. and BMW's plants and dealers in China.

FengMap's earnings depend greatly on large clients. As for acquiring new clients, most are introduced by existing clients. The company intends to standardize products for large clients in the future, Fu said.

The map visualization cloud platform has strategic importance. FengMap assumes potential customers are those with commercial facilities and public buildings with floor spaces of at least 100,000 sq. meters in China's 15 highest-ranked cities in terms of gross domestic product. Currently, there are 200,000 to 300,000 such facilities across the nation, according to Fu.

As it develops new 3D map products, FengMap plans to carry out its next fundraising series this year.

36Kr, a Chinese tech news portal founded in Beijing in 2010, has more than 150 million readers worldwide. Nikkei announced a partnership with 36Kr on May 22, 2019.

For the Japanese version of this story, click here.

For the Chinese version, click here.