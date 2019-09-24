Chinese startup Trifo to market advanced robot vacuum

BEIJING -- China's market for service robots is growing and is forecast be worth around $2.2 billion this year, according to a survey by ASKCI Consulting.

The Chinese service robot market is expanding due to rising demand for household devices. Among home robot makers, Trifo, founded in 2016, has grabbed attention. Trifo specializes robotic vacuum cleaners and recently unveiled its newest model, Max, at IFA, Europe's largest consumer electronics trade show held in Berlin. Max integrates proprietary hardware and software that allows it to communicate with people, while sensing its surroundings and continuously learning.

Max will retail for $449 and be sold through Amazon in the U.S. and Europe. In China, it will be available in October through e-commerce sites Tmall and JD.com.

Max is equipped with many sensors, mostly visual, including color cameras and mapping technology. This enables the vacuum to determine where it is and clean floors efficiently, including nooks and crannies.

Additional features include automatic recharging, and voice control when paired with a smart speaker. Its artificial intelligence and vision technology allow the vacuum, which is equipped with motion sensors, to double as a security camera.

For housework robots to work, they must create a digital map of their environment and determine their routes and work patterns. Trifo vacuums plan their routes by sensing their surroundings -- including humans, pets and furniture -- using deep-learning technology and 3D geometry.

The robot also has an enhanced interface capable of speech, gesture and posture recognition. This allows Max to perform security and entertainment functions.

Robotic vacuums have three core technologies: SLAM -- short for simultaneous localization and mapping -- object detection and path planning. Max incorporates all of these at a high level. Zhe Zhang, Trifo's founder and CEO, studied automation at China's prestigious Tsinghua University and robotics at the State University of New York, Stony Brook. He worked as a developer of algorithms for home robots at Microsoft in the U.S., and worked as chief engineer at Magic Leap, a U.S. startup that develops mixed-reality devices.

When Zhang launched Trifo, he saw housework as an area where robots could excel. He expects robots to become common household appliances when consumers realize the convenience they offer. This will, Zhang says, lead to a more efficient division of housework between humans and robots.

Trifo has offices in Silicon Valley, Shenzhen and Beijing, and employs about 50 people. Its staff includes engineers who have worked for Microsoft, Intel, Magic Leap and SharkNinja, which produces cordless vacuums. It sells products in 20 countries.

