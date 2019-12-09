Chinese startup 'lights' way to a faster, safer internet of things

BEIJING -- There is a problem with the mainstream existing technologies behind the internet of things: they are not perfect.

From QR codes to Bluetooth to near-field communication, all have shortcomings when it comes to speed, safety and cost. And as online and offline shopping are increasingly integrated under the name of "new retail," other obstacles are cropping up. Conventional vending machines, for example, can handle only one customer at a time, and it takes at least a minute on average to complete a purchase.

Enter China's Guangya Keji.

The company says it offers a speedier, safer processing alternative with its proprietary visible light communications (VLC) technology. The system, which uses light-emitting diodes to transmit signals, has already been adopted for payment settlements, security checks at entrances, transportation, parcel delivery, logistics and new retail.

Founded in 2018, Guangya Keji inherited the technology and product lineup from its parent company, Rebooot. Its operations cover four fields: hardware embedded with VLC technology; software upgrades and improvements; user data management and technical support; and solutions for new retail platforms, its core business.

From consumers' perspective, using VLC is as simple as using the flashlight on smartphones with special software installed. This allows virtually instant communications. For those who do not have a smartphone, dedicated VLC devices can be used instead, sometimes as small as a keychain.

In fact, so far the technology is mostly employed in places where mobile phone use is restricted, such as postnatal care centers, schools, factories and nursing homes, according to the company's CEO, Ding Efeng.

The hardware segment includes office access systems, door locks, security gates, elevator security systems, parcel drop boxes and vending machines.

The company's vending machines process transactions in just one second, and multiple customers can make purchases simultaneously. Guangya Keji says these advantages are pushing up sales of the machines -- the main revenue source for the hardware division, which accounts for 30% to 40% of all sales.

The Chinese market seems ripe for the technology: The country has more than 4,000 prenatal and postnatal care centers, not to mention around 300 million students and 200 million seniors. Demand from elementary and junior high schools is strong because they have large numbers of students and restrict cellphone use on the premises.

Guangya Keji has formed partnerships with banks, the Public Security Ministry's First Research Institute, vending machine makers Fushibingshan and Easivend, as well as high-tech company Beijing New Universal Science and Technology and others.

Software-related products and services, meanwhile, include VLC solutions for over 1,000 corporate clients including hotels, subway operators, industrial centers and perishable food markets -- as well as the company's own new retail platform. These operations also account for 30% to 40% of total sales. Sales per customer vary widely, between 50,000 yuan and 1 million yuan ($7,100 to $142,000).

Guangya Keji says it reached the break-even point last year. Now, its spending is focused on product development and promotional activities. Of roughly 60 employees, 80% are engineers and developers.

Outside China, the company has entered Japan, Brazil, the Middle East, Thailand, the U.S., Malaysia, Singapore, Russia and Germany. It tailors its offerings to the specific needs of overseas markets.

