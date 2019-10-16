ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Startups

Cool Japan taps Go-Jek to deliver anime in Indonesia

$50m investment will also aid Japanese restaurants to join Go-Food Festivals

JUN SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer
Southeast Asian tech startup Go-Jek offers services including food delivery and ride-hailing. (Photo by Jun Suzuki)

TOKYO -- The state-backed Cool Japan Fund will invest about $50 million in Indonesian ride-hailing startup Go-Jek, seeking to add Japanese content to the multi-service company's new video streaming offering and promote Japanese cuisine.

Go-Jek operates one of Southeast Asia's largest online platforms, with 80 million registered users for its array of services ranging from ride-hailing and food delivery to mobile payments.

Part of Cool Japan's infusion will go toward Go-Jek's video and music streaming service for mobile users. The public-private fund hopes to tap the popularity of Japanese anime and horror movies in Indonesia. It will help bring existing programs to Go-Jek's service and work with the startup to produce original Japan-related content locally.

The fund's investment also will help Japanese restaurants in Indonesia set up shop at Go-Jek's Go-Food Festival locations. These offline sites feature the food delivery service's top-selling merchants.

The new investment marks the biggest in Southeast Asia for Cool Japan, which aims to encourage overseas demand for Japanese products and services.

Go-Jek's Japanese investors also include trading house Mitsubishi Corp. and automaker Mitsubishi Motors, which have provided capital to the ride-hailing business.

