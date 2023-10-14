Duolingo taps Blackpink, GPT in Southeast Asian edtech battle

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Top language app Duolingo is turning to ChatGPT technology and icons like K-Pop group Blackpink to take on rivals in Southeast Asia, home to some of its fastest-growing user bases.

The Nasdaq-listed startup known for sarcastic cartoons and "gamifying" studies told Nikkei Asia it uses pop culture, local trends, and artificial intelligence to cater to language learners. Vietnamese people have entered the top three Duolingo markets globally by new users added daily, and they study English more than anyone else in Asia except Chinese people, it said, declining to give figures.