Startups

Exclusive: SoftBank plans to pump $5bn into WeWork

Japanese investor will not take a majority stake

RYO IGAWA and TAKAFUMI HOTTA, Nikkei staff writers
WeWork's parent company is expected to choose soon between rival $5 billion funding offers from SoftBank Group and JPMorgan Chase.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group has decided to provide around $5 billion in financing to the parent of office-sharing unicorn WeWork as the loss-making company scrambles for cash, Nikkei learned Wednesday.

SoftBank will officially propose the plan to the We Company soon. The additional investment will come directly from the Japanese group rather than its roughly $100 billion Vision Fund.

The transaction would give Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank more stakes in We but not a majority in terms of voting rights. Under the plans, the We Company would not become a SoftBank subsidiary.

The We Company reportedly also has talked with a group of potential backers led by JPMorgan Chase about a roughly $5 billion debt package. But the company reportedly has balked at the terms of the package, which includes high interest rates.

SoftBank's proposal would constitute an alternative for the We Company, which is restructuring after postponing its initial public offering.

Options for the SoftBank package include an issuance of nonvoting preferred stock. The aid package would be a mix of debt and equity.

The WeWork parent is expected to make a decision soon.

