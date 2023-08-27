ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Startups

Finding minerals faster with AI: Investors flock to U.S. startup

KoBold Metals raises funds from BHP, Mitsubishi, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos

The AI platform from KoBold Metals is expected to streamline the exploration of critical minerals, such as copper ore.   © Reuters
TAKEHIRO HASEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

TOKYO -- A U.S. startup developing an artificial intelligence program to accurately locate deposits of critical minerals is drawing investments from a wide range of investors, including energy companies and billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

KoBold Metals, launched in 2018, has an AI platform co-developed by Stanford University that crunches private- and public-sector geological data collected from around the globe to locate minerals. The program holds the potential to pinpoint nickel, cobalt and other critical minerals at 10 times the precision of conventional exploration methods.

