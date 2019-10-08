ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Startups

Flipkart backer Accel to raise $700m for sixth India fund: report

US investor chases Silicon Valley peer Sequoia Capital in hunt for unicorns

PRAMUGDHA MAMGAIN, DealStreetAsia
Indian e-commerce group Flipkart competes with Amazon and counts Walmart as a major investor.   © Reuters

NEW DELHI -- American venture capital firm Accel is planning to raise between $600 million and $700 million for its sixth India fund, according to a report by the Times of India.

The firm closed its last India fund at $450 million in December 2016.

Accel, which has backed Indian unicorns Flipkart, the e-commerce retailer, and online food ordering platform Swiggy, is likely to cut larger cheques from the new fund and will seek to top up investments in portfolio companies that are performing well, the report said.

Top partners from Accel were recently in the U.S. to meet limited partners for the India fund. The venture capital firm is bullish on the growing Indian startups market and may even raise more than the predicted amount, the report added.

Accel, which entered India in 2008 by merging with local firm Erasmic, is expected to formally raise the funds by the end of the year. It will also start scouting for investment opportunities in Southeast Asia, the report said.

Accel is following in the footsteps of its Silicon Valley peer Sequoia Capital, which closed its sixth India and Southeast Asia-focused fund at $695 million in August last year. The vehicle was much smaller than its previous such fund, which it closed at $920 million about two years ago.

Meanwhile, Sequoia has also floated a separate seed fund, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, DealStreetAsia reported in July. While the fund size was not disclosed, it is reportedly looking to raise betweem $150 million and $200 million.

Some of Accel's other India investments include scooter-sharing startup Bounce, B2B industrial goods marketplace Moglix, online insurance startup Coverfox and debt-financing startup Indifi Technologies.

DealStreetAsia is a financial news site based in Singapore focused on corporate investment activity in Southeast Asia and India. Nikkei recently acquired a majority stake in the company.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media