KOFU, Japan -- Japan's Yamanashi prefecture, home to Mount Fuji and picturesque lakes, is transforming into a test bed for startups, drawing interest from dozens of companies around the country.

A.L.I. Technologies, a Tokyo-based venture with Nasdaq-listed Aerwins Technologies as the parent, has begun drone field tests in Yamanashi. The prefecture also serves as a base for hoverbike development and production, with testing conducted at Lake Yamanaka.