Gojek aims to grow non-Indonesia users to 50% of operations

SINGAPORE -- Indonesian ride-hailing company Gojek is expanding its international operations with the aim of having half its users outside its home market in about five years' time, co-CEO Andre Soelistyo said Friday.

Currently, 80% of Gojek's users are from Indonesia. The timing to achieve the 50% target is "not very determined, but a target of maybe five years", Soelistyo said, speaking at a media event in Singapore to celebrate the company's one-year anniversary since entering the city-state.

Soelistyo also said Gojek aimed to become a global company. "We want to state that we want to be a truly global company, not regional. This opens up opportunities to be more than where we are." This does not mean it is going to enter a specific market outside Southeast Asia, he said, but "if the right opportunities arise, maybe we will."

Backed by global investors such as Google and Tencent Holdings, the Indonesian company started its overseas expansion last year and has so far entered Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. Gojek also aims to enter the Philippines ride-hailing market. It has resubmitted its application to operate in archipelago nation, where Grab currently enjoys a virtual monopoly, after being rejected twice.

In Singapore -- the home of rival Grab -- Gojek completed a total of 30 million trips over the past year, the company said Friday. On the same day it announced it has signed a partnership with Singaporean taxi operator Trans-Cab Services, which has about 3,000 taxis in the city-state, so that users can book Trans-Cab's taxis through the Gojek app.

Gojek said that it has 29.2 million active monthly users in Indonesia, 4.3 million in Vietnam, 2 million in Thailand and 0.8 million in Singapore.

Soelistyo took the co-CEO position, along with Gojek co-founder Kevin Aluwi, after former CEO and co-founder Nadiem Makarim left the company to become Indonesia's education minister in October.