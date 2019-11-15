ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Startups

Grab to enter Japan's cab-hailing market

Southeast Asian unicorn teams up with JapanTaxi to reach overseas tourists

MASASHI ISAWA, Nikkei staff writer
Ride-hailers such as Grab are partnering with Taxi operators in Japan to tap the growing international tourism market in the country.

TOKYO -- Grab, developer of the Singaporean "super app" of the same name, will launch a cab-hailing service in Japan on Monday, allowing users of the app to hail taxis at popular tourist sites.

Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest startup by valuation, is partnering with cab operator JapanTaxi, which has a fleet of 70,000 cars.

Grab customers will be able to use the new cab-hailing service in five locations in Japan: Tokyo, Kyoto, Sapporo, Nagoya and Okinawa, and pay fares online.

Japan's taxi operators are battling to grab a slice of the international tourist market, as domestic ridership falls along with Japan's population. Ride-hailer Uber Technologies of the U.S. and China's Didi Chuxing have also launched businesses in Japan. Didi and SoftBank Corp.'s joint venture, Didi Mobility Japan, is expanding rapidly on the back of a rising number of Chinese tourists.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the number of visitors from Singapore and Malaysia has grown steadily, although the two countries send far fewer travelers to Japan than does China. Visitors from Singapore rose 8.2% on the year in 2018 to 437,300, while those from Malaysia rose 6.5% to 468,300.

