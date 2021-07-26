ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Startups

Helmets optional: US e-scooter rentals to roll into Japan

Bird Rides to conduct trials under a deregulatory program for new businesses

A Bird Rides scooter zips along a test track in Tachikawa, near central Tokyo. (Photo by Tadayoshi Ichimaru)
TADAYOSHI ICHIMARU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The sidewalks around Tokyo's suburbs are about to get a bit more zippy.

U.S. startup Bird Rides will soon make a full entry into Japan with an electric scooter sharing program as the country moves to relax restrictions on mobility devices.

Bird Rides is partnering with Tokyo-based BRJ, with the goal of initially rolling out 400 electric kick scooters. Trials of the services will be conducted as early as this fall in greater Tokyo and other major cities.

The Santa Monica, California-based company looks to eventually make 5 billion yen ($45.3 million) a year by fiscal 2024, assuming planned deregulations will take place.

Japan's National Police Agency said in April that it would allow people to operate electric kick scooters, which require human power, without a license as long as top speeds do not exceed 15 kph.

Bird Rides' scooters are equipped with SIM cards and GPS devices that allow the company to remotely disable the vehicles if they venture away from authorized areas.

Test runs will be conducted in suburbs with populations between 200,000 and 300,000 people, with helmets optional. Service fees will be set at 10 yen per minute.

Bird Rides has parlayed the safety features of its e-scooters into a business that spans over 200 cities around the world. The company offers roughly 70,000 vehicles. In May, Bird Rides announced it would list on the New York Stock Exchange through a SPAC deal.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more