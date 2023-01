BANGKOK -- Ride-hailing apps are making Thailand's ubiquitous three-wheeled tuk-tuk taxis more accessible to foreign tourists by eliminating the need for cumbersome price negotiations with drivers.

Urban Mobility Tech, which launched its MuvMi ride-hailing service four years ago, offers larger electric tuk-tuks that can carry up to six people, compared with three or four passengers for regular-sized ones. MuvMi has served 3.5 million riders.