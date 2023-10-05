ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
India EV scooter startups grapple with losses, uncertainty, rivals

Legacy manufacturers raise game in bid to catch up in green mobility sector

Two-wheelers are expected to lead the transition to battery-powered vehicles in India, the world's biggest market for scooters and motorcycles.   © (AFP/Jiji)
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- India's electric scooter startups are under the gun as hefty losses and regulatory uncertainties turn investors wary despite large market shares, while legacy automakers ramp up competition.

Ather Energy, which ranks third in sales, resorted to a rights issue after potential investors balked at its ask of more than $200 million at a valuation of at least $1 billion, said people aware of the company's plans. The startup announced in September that it had raised $108 million by issuing compulsory convertible preference shares to existing investors Hero MotoCorp and GIC.

