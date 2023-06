TOKYO -- Kristin Kagetsu, co-founder and CEO of Indian startup Saathi, is tackling the stigma against menstruation in India by offering biodegradable sanitary items, and cutting use of plastic along the way.

Saathi was set up in 2015 in the western city of Ahmedabad, making biodegradable sanitary items from the abundant banana and bamboo fibers available from local farms. As of 2022, the company had distributed around 1 million pads.