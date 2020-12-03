Indian startup helps 300m patients find doctors online

MUMBAI -- Armed with $32 million in funding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian health tech startup Practo Technologies is aiming to build an integrated platform that would not just connect doctors and patients online but also assist in preventive health care.

The platform already connects over 100,000 doctors with 300 million users in over 200 cities and has helped patients seek consultation online during one of the world's largest lockdowns since March. The startup is also preparing to take on board an additional 200 million users over the next few years.

The startup, which raised funds in August from the likes of China's A1A Co. as well as existing investors such as Tencent, Sequoia Capital and Sofina Ventures, saw doctor consultations on its platform increase by 500% between March and June.

If anything, the pandemic has been an opportunity to learn from and innovate, says Shashank ND, founder and CEO of Practo. He reckons the fundraising round in such tough times was also an endorsement of the prospects of India's health tech space.

"The pandemic has taught us no one is fully prepared for anything," Shashank told Nikkei Asia in an interview. "Of some of the things we have done, our 24/7 doctor availability came in handy. We were able to work with offline doctors and communicated with consumers which clinics and hospitals are open."

According to a 2019 study by the Maryland-based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy, India had a shortage of 600,000 doctors and 2 million nurses. Digitally enabled telemedicine is expected to help fill the gap between supply and demand.

Practo founder and CEO Shashank ND (Photo courtesy of the company)

Amid the pandemic, Practo launched subscription-based health plans and a continuous care plan for patients that empowers them to consult doctors online up to 15 times a month for 399 rupees ($5.40) per month. Qualified doctors give advice and help patients identify their next steps, which may include further tests, a prescription or lifestyle tips.

Prachi Salve, a 35-year-old who lives near Mumbai, used Practo's platform to book a doctor's appointment for her ear infection, as she was uncomfortable stepping outside home to consult her family doctor because of the pandemic.

"My parents are old, so I did not want to endanger them by going out for consultation," she said. "The doctor in Hyderabad asked me to self-examine myself to gauge where exactly the pain was and prescribed some medicines. I also had a video call with him when the pain did not subside in 24 hours. I was fine by the third day."

Started in 2008 by engineering graduates Shashank and Abhinav Lal as Practo Ray, the startup initially offered cloud-based software that helped doctors and clinics manage and digitalize their practice to be more efficient.

The company was a result of Shashank's own ordeal with the hospitalization of his aging parents. He realized that a lack of digital records and illegible handwriting and printouts were causes of major confusion between doctors and patients.

It started as a simple weekend project that allowed doctors to email health records and prescriptions to patients and keep a digital record of this. "An email button is not more than two lines of code. So we built software and gave it to a bunch of doctors," he said.

By 2010, the product was available in four cities. Its success resulted in a call from Shailendra Singh of Sequoia Capital. Three years later, the company expanded its business with a new service enabling patients to find verified doctors on its platform.

"We try to keep it simple for consumers," Shashank said. "Behind the scene, there is a lot of technologies. A lot of analysis goes into making medicines, doctors, phlebotomists available. Artificial intelligence and machine learning goes into predictability and making delivery really fast."

Practo has increasingly been using AI and machine learning in operational areas, such as algorithms producing better search results. It combines basic information on a patient, such as age and sex, along with data from past patients to understand a patient's query -- their specific problem, desire for convenience, etc. -- to give them the most relevant options.

Over the last few years, it acquired a range of complementary businesses and rapidly expanded its consumer offerings to include finding hospitals and diagnostic labs, online consultation with doctors, delivery of medicine, health articles by doctors and even a provision to store and securely share digital health records.

The company now expects 90% of its revenue will come from services for consumers.

Ivy Cap Ventures founder Vikram Gupta reckons that the health tech sector got a boost during the pandemic, but prior to that telemedicine was not taking off very well. He said that while Practo is the go-to platform for telemedicine, many such startups have begun in recent years, especially during the past few months.

Though Practo is strong in telemedicine services, it has yet to catch up with competitors such as 1mg and Apollo 247 in online pharmacy services, which are emerging as a fast-growing segment. Practo is a late entrant here, and its competitors' focused business models have given them an edge.

"The problem in medicine delivery is much more complex. ... You need to have strong supply chain. If you haven't built your model like that, it will be difficult to capture customers with fast delivery," Gupta said.