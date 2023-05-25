ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indian startup valuations are slashed by global investors

Markdowns approach 50% for edtech firm Byju's and food delivery service Swiggy

Invesco and BlackRock cut their valuations of Byju's from $22 billion to $11.5 billion.   © AFP/Jiji
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Global asset managers are slashing their valuations of high-profile Indian startups in their portfolios, with write-downs approaching 50% for former investor favorites such as tutoring firm Byju's and food delivery service Swiggy, U.S. securities filings show.

The new estimates highlight the changing fortunes of Indian startups after a boom in 2021 and early 2022 created 60 "unicorns" valued at more than $1 billion. They also set the stage at loss-making companies for so-called down rounds, in which financings are done at lower valuations than before.

